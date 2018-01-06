Obituary: Arthur ‘Jack’ Boast 1943-2017

Arthur “Jack” Boast, 73, of Rimrock, passed away on December 31, 2017 at home. He was born on June 14, 1943 in Houston, Texas to Arthur Jack Boast, Sr. and LaVerne Boast-Lavender.

Jack attended Mingus Union High School until 1963 and received his diploma. He served his country in the Air Force as Staff Sergeant during the Vietnam War.

Jack was a self-employed fabricator-welder and was an avid hunter.

Jack was preceded in death by his brother Robert Boast and daughter Erica Price. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Ana Rios; daughters Tammy Henley (John) of Texas and Leslie Short (Brian) of Texas; adopted children Esperanza, Jennifer and Jack John; brothers Mike Lawson (Debbie) of Phoenix, David Lavender (Cindy) of Alpine, Randy Walters (Jessie) of Clarkdale and Donald Walters (Marcie) of Flagstaff; sisters Sue Killingsworth (Ricky) of Cottonwood and Tina Lavender of Texas; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

“I tried to make better in 2nd half of life: for mistakes in first half…” - Jack

