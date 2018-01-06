Obituary: Charles Thomas Berres 1934-2017

Charles Thomas Berres entered into rest January 2, 2018. He was born April 25, 1934 in Lakeville, MN. Charles enlisted in the Army in 1951, flying helicopters and served in Korea. He was in the Army reserves and retired in 1994. Charles enjoyed flying. Charles also was an avid square dancer and that is how he met his wife Dora Mae. Charles and Dora Mae moved to Cottonwood, AZ. in 1998.

Charles was preceded in death by his stepson William and grandson Zachariah.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years Dora Mae Berres, children Steve, Lois, Dana and Dawn (Paul), step children David (Mary), John, 18 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Journey Church 750 E. Mingus Ave. Cottonwood, AZ. 86326, January 13th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. lunch will be served after for family and friends.



Information provided by survivors.