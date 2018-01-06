Widespread influenza causes long wait times at emergency rooms statewide

Influenza activity is at record levels in Arizona and there are several hospitals statewide experiencing long emergency room wait times due to the increased number of sick Arizonans.

Retired physician claims old-school remedy best protection against influenza

By DR. RICHARD RUHLING

Special to Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc.

Dr. Richard Ruhling, a retired physician whose 40-year practice of medicine was not inhibited by his getting the flu, with one exception.

Ruhling also has a Masters Degree in Public Health and understands epidemiology. Most flu occurs when people’s immunity is low from the holidays’ high sugar intake because it reduces the phagocytic index of the white blood cells. The while cells prefer sugar and get lazy, so they won’t eat the germs.

Rather than cake and ice cream, we should be eating oranges and grapefruits that have Vitamin C, and recent evidence suggests Vitamin D is also more important than flu shots.

Working in Emergency Room one evening, I noted the onset of a scratchy throat, general achiness and feeling of a chill with a runny nose. My temperature was normal.

Recalling microbiology class, and how viruses may be arrested or killed better with fever, I took a break and filled a tub with water as hot as he could stand.

Immersing myself for 20 minutes and got my temperature up to 102.5 when I sat up, and as the water was draining from the tub, I poured cold water over myself because I was taught that a contrast of hot and cold can double the white blood count—twice as many soldier cells to fight the germs.

I ate no supper. I would have taken some Vitamin C if I had it, but I felt well enough to finish seeing ER patients and at 11 PM, thought the bath had helped, so I took another one. In the morning, I had no symptoms; the flu was aborted.

In retrospect, I remembered that a Phys. Ed. Teacher told me in high school to end hot showers with cold to stimulate immunity.

A leading health website lists many articles questioning the efficacy of flu shots. An overview of a “Flu Shot” search on Mercola.com might daunt anyone’s wish for a flu shot. Dr. Joseph Mercola is a physician who understands the dangers of medical care. Here’s a sample…

Vitamin D deficiency may actually be a major cause of influenza. If one is severely vitamin D deficient, vitamin D supplements may be 10 times more effective than flu vaccine. Vitamin D is the sunshine vitamin but maybe by mid-winter, Vitamin D storage in the body is depleted. Congress yields to pharmaceutical pressure to restrict vitamins while their drugs are a leading cause of illness and death due to adverse reacations. JAMA, 4-15-1998; Archives of Internal Medicine, Sep 10, 2007, p 1752.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed between 2005 and 2015, The influenza vaccine was less than 50% effective more than half of the time; During the 2015/2016 flu season, FluMist, the live virus nasal spray, had a failure rate of 97%.

If it was 100% effective half the time, that would mean that half the people vaccinated got the flu. To say it was 50% effective half the time, suggests that it was 25% effective while 75% of those who were vaccinated got the flu. But it’s effectiveness was “less” and they aren’t saying or admitting how bad it is. And for the FluMist, nearly all who got it also got the flu—could we dare say they got it because they took the mist?

Skip the goodies. Thanking God for oranges is not just for Thanksgiving–Dr. Selye, father of the modern stress theory said gratitude is the most healing of all emotions. Take a sun bath—you’ll have far less risk this flu season!

Dr. Richard Ruhling is an author and speaker

Dr. Ruhling will give a free program for the Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 E Cherry St., January 17, and will have a half hour at 12:45 p.m. for any local residents that want to come.