The Sedona International Film Festival presents the BroadwayHD series — featuring Broadway plays and musicals in high definition on the big screen — with “The Woodsman”. The event will show in Sedona on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“It is like having fifth row orchestra seats to the best theatrical productions from Broadway,” said festival director Patrick Schweiss. “Experience these grand, phenomenal stage productions from New York from the best seats in the house — right here in Sedona!”

Based on the beloved writings of L. Frank Baum, “The Woodsman” is an imaginative retelling of the origins of Oz’s Tin Woodsman. It’s the story of the Tin Man, the woman he loved, and the witch that would stop at nothing to keep them apart.

Through spectacular life-size puppetry and original music, the ensemble of Strangemen & Co. presents an inventive take on one of America’s original fairy tales.

“Clever Pure Theater” — The Huffington Post

“‘The Woodsman’ is an elemental reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s world of Oz. The spectacle is handmade, infused with breath and light.” — The New York Times

“The Woodsman” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.