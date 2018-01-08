Kansas man killed in Arizona was headed to spiritual retreat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A family attorney says a man killed in an Arizona shooting involving a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer had been headed to a spiritual retreat.
The Wichita Eagle reports that family attorney Matt Bretz says 51-year-old Tyler Miller, of Hutchinson, Kansas, apparently lost control of his pickup truck Friday as he was driving on a curvy mountain road, went off the road and hit a large rock. Bretz says the father of four was shot after getting out of his vehicle, although it's unclear what happened beforehand. Bretz says the FBI indicated Miller wasn't armed.
The FBI said the shooting occurred on U.S. 89A in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona but released no information on circumstances of the shooting.
Earlier Story
SEDONA (AP) — The FBI says a 51-year-old man is dead following an Arizona shooting involving a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer who was not injured.
The FBI identified the man killed in the Friday night incident as Tyler Miller and said he was last known to be living in Kansas. FBI spokesman Glenn Milnor didn’t immediately respond Saturday to a request for Miller’s last-known place of residence in Kansas.
The FBI said the shooting occurred on Highway 89A in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona but released no information on circumstances of the shooting.
