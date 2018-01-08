Stroke your creativity in the new year at Creative Gateways

When Pilisa Rainbow Lady founded artists collective and gallery Creative Gateways her vision was of a place where creativity would flourish.



She dreamed of a space where artists and collec-tors would work together, a sort of creative alchemy, where this essence of collaboration would foster new and innovative work.



Over the past year and a half the seed of this dream has taken root and new collaborations among the various artist studios have sprung. Now this vision is expanding again to include the greater community. For the first time Creative Gateways’ AMusinGlass studio is opening its doors for a monthly open studios event, allowing people to delve more deeply into their creative process.

Occurring on the second Tuesday of the month, AMusinGlass studio will be open for people to come in and use the glass and supplies.

Led by the AMusinGlass artists on a rotation, Pilisa Rainbow Lady, Terry Israelson and Marika Israelson, from 1-4 p.m., participants can use the supplies and space to experiment and create their own pieces. Consultations will occur with the artist leading the open studio to ensure that AMusinGlass supports any prep work that might be necessary to support participants creative process.



There is a $10 administrative fee due at sign up and $25 per pound of glass used due the day of the open studio. If the participant uses more than 5 pounds, they will wave the $10 administrative fee. Please call to make reservations, which close on the Thursday prior to the open studio. Space is limited to six participants.

Pilisa Rainbow Lady is also holding her first fused glass class of the year, a flow technique class, on Saturday, January 20 where participants will make two trivets.



Fused glass, or kiln-formed glass, is a process where various types and colors of glass are combined and heated in a kiln to create a new solid piece of glass. The glass is then cold-worked to create beautiful edges and refired in the kiln to shape the glass into its final form.



Sometimes the glass only needs to be fired once, other times it requires multiple firings, all dependent upon the process required for the piece being created. Classes are limited to ten people.

For more information on the AMusinGlass open studios and classes, or to reserve your spot, please call 928-862-4440.

Creative Gateways is an artist’s collective and public gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. Founded in 2016 by Pilisa Rainbow Lady, the working studios are open to all, and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage with the creative process. Creative Gate-ways is located at 45 Birch Blvd in Sedona.

For more information about Creative Gateways, please visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440.

