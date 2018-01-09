Camp Verde Senior Center announces new board of directors

The Camp Verde Senior Center has announced the new board of directors for 2018.

Reelected to continue their present duties are President Dennis Hach; treasurer Carrie McCarter; secretary Nancy Koyahoema; and second vice Shirley O’Conner. New to the board is Tim Palmer, first vice; Dora Trinidad and LaQuita McClymonds, directors.

“Each of these board members is dedicated to providing a great senior center with great services for the seniors in Camp Verde. We are thrilled to have our new board members and the new energy they will bring,” stated a press release from the senior center.

The Camp Verde Senior Center is located 236 Maryvale Drive in Camp Verde. Call 928-567-6356 for more information.