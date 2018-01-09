Carter to interview five candidates for C-OC school board

COTTONWOOD – What began as a list of six candidates to fill an open seat on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District governing board is now five.

Monday, Cornville resident Neil Manzenberger told Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter via email that he no longer wanted to be considered as a possible replacement for Linda Walker, who resigned from the C-OC school board in December.

Wednesday at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District office, Superintendent Carter will individually interview the five remaining candidates: Cottonwood residents Paul Anderson, Mindy Bejarano and John Croslin, and Cornville residents Sue Brown and Eric Marcus.

Following Wednesday’s interviews, Superintendent Carter will solicit feedback on the candidates from each of the current district governing board members, as well as from district administrators.

Between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the COCSD governing board meeting room, Superintendent Carter will be available to receive feedback on the candidates from the general public.

The COCSD Governing Board meeting room is located at 1 N. Willard in Cottonwood.

Through Jan. 12, Superintendent Carter will also receive feedback via email or by phone from anyone not able to attend the Wednesday evening session. Carter may be reached by email at Tim.Carter@yavapai.us or by cell phone at 928-925-6560.

By Monday, Jan. 15, Superintendent Carter plans to make a final decision. Should Carter select a replacement for Walker, Carter’s office said a swearing in ceremony would be scheduled “as soon as possible following the selection.”

Walker, who was elected in Nov. 2016, served almost one year of her term before she tender her resignation for family issues.

