Eric Oman recognized as Volunteer of the Month

Camp Verde Senior Center and President Denny Hach recognize Eric Oman as Volunteer of the Month for the month of January. Eric helps with the games played after lunch on Wednesday and Friday and was also a great help installing our new front door. “We are glad to have our snowbirds back including Eric and his wife Norma.”
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.