Good things happening at Beaver Creek School

From the Principal’s Office, Katrina Sacco reports:

Mrs. Vicki Bleak and Mrs. Micca Martinez were each awarded grants from the county.

Mrs. Martinez will be purchasing additional P.E. Equipment, and Mrs. Bleak will be purchasing a voice amplification device for her students to use in the classroom.

Mrs. Merryl Dones did a fabulous job of organizing Christmas donations and gifts for families in need.

She always puts careful attention into this project, I am grateful she shares the district’s vision of developing partnerships with local organizations and equipping students with the tools they need to feel balanced as they take on new challenges.

The second round of benchmark testing with our new assessment system went smoothly, teachers and paraprofessionals are gaining confidence in proctoring the exam and students are mastering computer literacy skills which are essential to the system.

I am looking forward to analyzing the data for trends, benchmark data informs our instructional choices as we push students to the next level.

Mrs. Goepfrich’s class created a community out of gingerbread houses.

The first grade class had a wonderful time decorating gingerbread houses, and Mrs. Goepfrich did a wonderful job of integrating several social studies concepts on community which are aligned to Arizona’s state standards.

The Winter concert was a success, we had a great turn out of parents and families supporting our students. I am very proud of the wonderful work the students and teachers put into the performance.

Every classroom as well as other areas of the school (Cafeteria, Intervention, Office) decorated for our holidays around the world door decorating contest. This event gives students a chance to research, use creativity, teach, and explore ideas from cultures other than their own. The student choice winner was Mrs. Clarke’s 7th grade class, and the volunteer judge’s choice was Mrs. Guth’s 4th grade class.

Mrs. Cowan and I met with Dawne Spangler, a Gear-Up representative from NAU. The Gear-Up program is focused on cultivating students’ interest and ability to gain access to college and technical schools.

Mrs. Spangler was very impressed with the many college and career readiness activities and support systems we have in place at Beaver Creek School. Kudos to Mrs. Cowan and Mrs. Ward for their vision and leadership in this area.

From the Superintendent’s Office, Karin Ward reports:

Both our basketball teams took 3rd in the December tournament. Way to go students and coaches!

The district held two FAFSA meetings with Yavapai College and is here to help people apply for grants to attend college. Thank you to Mrs. Cowan for coordinating these events.

The Beaver Creek Preschool continues to be full with a waiting list.

Mrs. Matthias is working with the Quality First Coach and the Health Coach to continue to be a four star preschool.

Great things are happening with our youngest bobcats!

The Emergency Response Team lead by Mrs. Sacco continues to plan drills to help keep our students and staff safe.

We appreciate the many Tax Credit Donations that came in during the Holidays.

Donations through April 15 this year to count for 2017 taxes.