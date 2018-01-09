Jerome Fire District rescues injured mountain biker

JEROME – Jerome Fire District personnel came to the aid of a seriously injured mountain biker who was located approximate two miles down the Yeager Canyon Trail Monday afternoon.
Around 2:37 p.m., crews from six agencies, along with two helicopters were dispatched to the incident involving a 21-year-old male.
“Crews made their way down to the location of the patient with a stokes basket and other gear to help facilitate the rescue,” said Fire Chief Rusty Blair in a news release.
The on scene EMT determined that the best approach for extraction was via DPS Ranger helicopter for a short-haul, said Blair.
The patient was lifted and transported to a landing zone located next to the Methodist Church camp on Mingus Mountain off Forest Road 104. He was transferred to a waiting Guardian Air Angel 2 helicopter and transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.