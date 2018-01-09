Moderate damage reported in chimney vent fire in Verde Village

Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 6:45 a.m., the Verde Valley Fire District responded to a residential fire in the 1900 block of Broken Rock Drive.

Upon arrival all occupants and pets were evacuated unharmed, according to a news release from Verde Valley Fire District. There was light smoke venting from the eaves and progressively got worse. Crew had to go interior for an aggressive attack into the attack space where they found active fire, according to the release.

Apparently the home owners recently had a fire in their fire place and the origin of the fire appeared to be in the attic around the chimney vent pipe. Fire damage was moderate, however, due to the required extensive overhaul there was additional damage to the home even though salvage covers were utilized to minimize the damage and debris.

Home owners indicated there was light smoke in the house when they called 9-1-1 and their smoke detector did not activate.

Verde Valley Fire District was assisted with Cottonwood Fire Medical Department, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, Arizona Crisis Team, YCSO, APS, and Unisource.



Crews were on scene for approximate three hours and there were no injuries.



“Always have your fire places, chimneys, and vent pipes inspected annually and always maintain your smoke detectors, advised VVFD Fire Chief Nazih Hazime.