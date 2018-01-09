Obituary: Margaret Elizabeth Edge 1919-2018

Margaret Edge, 98, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully January 3, 2018.

Born in Cold Springs, New Mexico on September 29, 1919 to John and Nellie Hancock, Margaret was married to John Edge in 1938 and moved to Litchfield Park, Arizona that same year.

The couple moved to Camp Verde in 1955 where she remained until her passing.

Margaret was very involved with her church, 4-H, and enjoyed woodworking, sewing, canning, and especially helping others.

Margaret is survived by four children, Walter Edge, Sharan Stiles, David Edge, and Naomi Emory; 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 9 great great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John.

Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn, Phoenix, Arizona on January 13, 2018. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Camp Verde Community Church on January 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Holloman Fund in care of Camp Verde Community Church. Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

