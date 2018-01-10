Cottonwood police search for armed robbery suspect

COTTONWOOD – Clarkdale resident Lewis Larry Bradley is wanted for questioning by the Cottonwood Police Department for allegedly committing armed robbery and assault.

Early Wednesday morning, 28-year-old Bradley allegedly struck a person in the head with a tire iron and then took the victim’s bike, book bag, and money, according to police.

Bradley was last seen wearing dark clothing and had a white bandana partially covering his face.

“He is described as a black Native American male, 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 265 pounds with black eyes and long black hair,” stated a news release.

If anyone has information on Bradley’s whereabouts they are encouraged to call the Cottonwood Police Department at 928-649-1397 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.