Mingus Union theater troupe to present Passport to Broadway

COTTONWOOD – In a collaboration with the school’s choir department, Mingus Union High School’s A Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians will present Passport to Broadway from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28.

A two-hour singing and dancing spectacular, Passport to Broadway features a cast of close to 100 students who will perform medleys from classic musicals, such as Mamma-Mia!, South Pacific, Evita, My Fair Lady, and Phantom of the Opera, as well as from musicals such as Anastasia, Company, The King and I, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Chicago, and In the Heights.

The MUHS dance class will also make an appearance with its version of Fidgety Feet, from American in Paris. The troupe’s 2017 musical Fiddler on the Roof will also be revived as Motel and Tevye take the stage one more time.

Original choreography is by Carla and Stephen Renard, Angelica Alcala, Mina Renard, and Rachel Dubien.

James Ball is music director and producer, and Jeff Neugebauer is in charge of technical direction.

Emily Meyer will lead a small ensemble of MUHS band students to accompany two medleys.

Passport to Broadway show times are at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21; 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28.

Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com, by calling the box office at 928-649-4466 or by stopping by the Mingus Union High School bookstore at 1801 E. Fir Street in Cottonwood.

Tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $6 for students and children. All tickets are $3 more at the door.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets in person can visit the Mingus Union bookstore on any school day from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The bookstore is located in the school’s cafeteria.

For more information, visit mingusperformingarts.weebly.com.

