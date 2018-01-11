Obituary: Anthony Christopher Gearhart 1983-2018

Anthony Christopher Gearhart, 34 of Camp Verde, found peace in his sleep on January 1, 2018. He was born on September 16, 1983 in Fort Collins, CO to Lisa Gearhart and Julio Munoz. Baptized in the Lutheran faith, he later attended Kinsey Elementary, Flagstaff High school, Portland and Yavapai Community Colleges.

His past employment included working for Leland Roofing, and commercial construction and custom home building in Flagstaff and Camp Verde.

He enjoyed a continual interest in health and wellness, hiking and fishing, writing, art and Christian teachings.

A dedicated worker, aspiring welder, athlete and father of two, he is survived by his mother and stepfather Lisa and Jeff Leland; his sister Erika Leland; his grandmother Wilma Gearhart; his two loving children Sophia, age 10 and Phoenix, age 7 and their mother Callie Kellar.

He is preceded in death by his step-grandmother Agnaze Leland and his grandfather Roger Gearhart, both of whom he loved dearly.

Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 11:00am.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.