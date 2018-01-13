Bowl a strike for veterans

CAMP VERDE – In 2010, Camp Verdeans Nikki Miller and Mike Jacobson put on their first BeneVet Bowling Tournament to raise money for the Prescott VA.

Now in its ninth year, the BeneVET Bowling Fun Fest is scheduled for Jan. 27-28 at Cliff Castle Casino’s Shake, Rattle and Bowl, with proceeds donated to the Prescott VA Hospital Rehab Centers and Northern Arizona Veterans Organization.

Each year, BeneVET has raised money for various equipment for the Prescott VA’s physical therapy department, such as computers, hand therapy books and a wheel chair scale. Miller and Jacobson ask VA therapists what they need that the VA cannot provide – and then BeneVet makes the purchase with the event’s proceeds.

According to Miller, the tournament’s organizer, BeneVET raised enough money a year ago to purchase a NuStep machine, valued at about $8,000, as well as a “few other items requested.”

“This year is off to a good start with donations and sponsors,” Miller says. “The wish list is still in the making.”

Miller says that this year’s team events are the same as with previous years, “but we mixed up the singles.”

“It will be a no tap (nine pins on first ball is considered a strike) and it will be handicapped,” Miller says. “Handicap will be 75 percent of 220. No game to exceed 300, this will even the playing field a little bit. If there is a tie there will be a sudden death roll off.”

Entry forms are available at www.benevet.azmine.com/Welcome/entry%20form%209%2028.pdf. Early Bird Deadline is Jan. 15 to receive a t-shirt; final registration deadline is Jan. 23.

Participate in either the 10:30 a.m. (opening mixer) or 2 p.m. (all mixed up squad) time slots either Saturday or Sunday for $20, or the 5:30 p.m. (no-tap singles squad) on Saturday for $25.

Miller says that though slots are pretty well booked for 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., that Saturday singles and all Sunday times are “pretty wide open.”

Team events cost $20 per person (or $80 for a four-person team). The Saturday evening singles handicap competition costs $25 per person, with $5 per person put into a cash prize fund paid out to the top two men and the top two women. Individual total pins will determine the winners of the singles event.

Check in is 30 minutes prior to each event.

Rules are at www.benevet.azmine.com/Welcome/Rules.pdf.

Not interested in bowling, but interested in raising money for the Prescott VA, then buy a raffle ticket at BeneVet to possibly win one of many prizes donated by Verde Valley businesses, including a quilt, an alabaster sculpture and a wood Kachina.

Tickets are available at $1 each, $5 for 6 tickets, $10 for 13 tickets, or $20 for 26 tickets.

For more information or to register to bowl, visit www.benevet.azmine.com or call Mike at 928-567-9125 or Nikki at 928-592-9137.

