The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Jan. 21 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “Romeo and Juliet” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 3:00 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Sedona audiences are getting to see the production the same day it premieres in Moscow!

“Romeo and Juliet” features music by Sergei Prokofiev and choreography by Alexei Ratmansky. The cast includes the Bolshoi’s principal dancers and soloists, accompanied by the corps de ballet from the Bolshoi.

In Verona, Romeo and Juliet fall madly in love while their respective families, the Montagues and the Capulets, are caught in a bitter rivalry ending in heart-wrenching tragedy.

Alexei Ratmansky, former artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet, stages the company’s premiere of his production with dramatic urgency and a fresh re-telling of Shakespeare’s beloved classic.

His brilliant and detailed adaptation set to Prokofiev’s romantic and cinematic score, reignites the story of literature’s most celebrated star-crossed lovers like no other classical ballet choreographer today.

“Romeo and Juliet” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.