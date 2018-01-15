Celebrate the spirit and songs of the ‘60s when world-renowned singer, songwriter and entertainer William Florian brings his live show and concert “Those Were The Days” to Sedona.

Florian is a former member of the famous 1960’s group The New Christy Minstrels. There will be one performance on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. on the Goldenstein Stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

“Those Were The Days” features songs, stories and humor and is an upbeat musical journey of America’s greatest folk and pop songs of the ‘60s, including hit songs he performed with The New Christy Minstrels along with his own musings.

It will prove to be a memorable night with the music of Peter Paul & Mary, John Denver, Pete Seeger, The Mamas & The Papas, and uplifting originals presented with amusing stories in an intimate performance.

Singer/songwriter William Florian is the perfect combination of musician and storyteller, blending a reminiscent sound with humor and tales of his own musical explorations.

He grew up in the small town of Canton, Connecticut and started playing the guitar at the age of 11 after seeing the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan show. Later — at the age of 22 while visiting Hollywood — he barged in on the famed band The New Christy Minstrels management with his sister Nanette and asked to join. They would, eventually. His road to fame is as much a lyrical journey as the folk songs he plays.

And this type of wandering is exactly how Florian will entertain during “Those Were the Days,” an evening of music and stories.

“There is a lot of power behind the meanings of these songs,” said Florian. “They continue to be relevant today, but they also bring you back to a specific time in your life. They bring up feelings and memories that make you smile.”

The New Christy Minstrels reached the top 40 folk hits numerous times with songs including “This Land Is Your Land,” “Green, Green” and “Today” — all which will have you walking down memory lane with Florian at the helm.

“They bring me back as well,” said Florian. “The song ‘Today’ is a personal favorite and one that was a big hit for The New Christy Minstrels. I’ve sung it a 1,000 times, but it continues to feel brand-new. It allows me to live in the moment and realize how great life is no matter how old we are. That is always the hope for my audience as well.”

Florian is there to provide entertainment, but he’s also grateful for the shared experience. The show itself is a nod to a pivotal decade in the American folk music revival. It’s an education that remains both timeless and poignant.

“Those Were The Days” will be performed live on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission and $17 for film festival members and students. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with William Florian in the lobby after the show.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.