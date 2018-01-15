Jed Morrison brings country night to Main Stage

On Friday, Jan. 19 local favorite DJ ill.Ego brings the January installment of his 3rd Thursday dance party at Main Stage. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona. Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20 has local favorite Jed Morrison bringing “Country Night Hootenanny” to Main Stage. Jed Morrison was born in the early 1980s on a working cattle ranch that covered nearly half a million acres surrounding Sedona. Jed was raised on what people now call “prime country.” Being raised a cowboy on a ranch and with the change in today’s music, many folks call Jed Morrison real country. Jed and Company will bring a night of tunes, line dancing and more for a night of country fun. The show is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7 p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.