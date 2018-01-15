Love-hate story about Australia’s famous icon debuts at Fisher Theatre

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud present a one-night only special premiere of the award-winning new documentary “Kangaroo” on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Kangaroo” is a love-hate story. From the heart of Australia comes this comprehensive and controversial documentary that focuses on one of the world’s most recognizable icons, the kangaroo.

This groundbreaking film reveals the truth surrounding Australia’s love-hate relationship with its beloved icon. The kangaroo ‘image’ is proudly used by top companies, sports teams and tourist souvenirs, yet as they hop across the vast continent, many consider them pests to be shot and sold for profit.

“Kangaroo” unpacks a national paradigm where the relationship with kangaroos is examined.

“Kangaroo” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.