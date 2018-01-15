Oscar-nominee, Emmy-award winner Jane Alexander receives 2018 Sedona International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award

Four-time Academy Award nominee and multiple Emmy Award-winner Jane Alexander will receive the Sedona International Film Festival’s 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award during the upcoming 24th annual festival, Feb. 24-March 4.

The Festival will feature 150 films from narrative features to documentaries to shorts at three venues: The Mary D. Fisher Theatre, the Sedona Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and Sedona Harkins 6.

Alexander, a former director of the National Endowment for the Arts, made her Broadway debut in 1968, winning the 1969 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play in The Great White Hope with James Earl Jones. She has earned seven Tony Award nominations and was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1994.

Alexander went on to star in the film version of The Great White Hope in 1970, receiving the first of four Academy Award nominations for her performance. She also was nominated for her roles in All the President’s Men (1976) with Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) with Hoffman and Meryl Streep and Testament (1983) with William Devane and a young Kevin Costner.

An eight-time Emmy nominee, Alexander was first nominated for her role as Eleanor Roosevelt in Eleanor and Franklin in 1976, a role in which she aged from 18 to 60 years.

During her appearance in Sedona, the Festival will screen Testament, The Great White Hope and Kramer vs. Kramer. Alexander will be on hand for post-screening question-and-answer sessions when she will be presented with the award, said Sedona International Film Festival (SIFF) Executive Director Pat Schweiss.

Films at this year’s Festival will run all day beginning Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, 2030 W. SR 89A, the Sedona Performing Arts Center at Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road and Sedona Harkins 6, 2081 W. SR 89A.

Platinum All-Access ($1,150) and Gold Priority ($550) passes as well as 20-ticket ($255) and 10-ticket ($130) packages are now on sale. Full-time students can get the 10-ticket package for $100. A special SPAC ($300) Pass offers unlimited films and priority seating at the venue.

Priority Pass holders will be able to select films beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5. 10- and 20-ticket pass holders can select films beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 12. Individual film tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 19.

Sedona International Film Festival memberships also are available beginning at $75 for a basic membership. Family memberships for up to four family members living in the same household are $150. Additional membership packages include Cinematographer ($300), Screenwriter ($620), Producer ($1,400), Director ($2,500), Auteur ($5,000), Marquee ($10,000), Executive Producer ($15,000), Indie Angel ($25,000) and Film Star ($50,000). Benefits are commensurate with membership-fee levels. Full information is available on the website.

Packages, other than for full-time students, are available online at www.sedonafilmfestival.org or through the Festival Box office at (928) 282-1177. Student packages must be purchased through the Box Office and student ID’s are required.