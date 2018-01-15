Ryan Biter’s CD release party opens with Sierra See Bliss

Music in The House is proud to present the CD release party for Ryan Biter’s new collection of music, self-titled “Ryan Biter.”



• What: Experience the power of music with Ryan Biter, a young musician with a passionate love for songwriting and performing. • When Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. • Where: The Sedona Hub, 525B Posse Grounds Rd, next to the Skate Park • How Much: $10 at the door and online at www.showtix4u.com, with a free CD digital download available with the online ticket purchase.

This eclectic, and electric young song stylist is a compelling voice in the “New Folk” melting pot, and with his soulful vocals, deft guitar style, and extensive catalogue of original music, Ryan has fans of all ages. This is a second return engagement for the exciting young singer/songwriter from Flagstaff, following up two well received shows at the Sedona Hub in 2016 and 2017. Ryan will be accompanied by singer Holly Brown, and Sedona Singer/songwriter Sierra See Bliss will open the evening in a preview of her April show at the Hub. The show will be on Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Hub. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Currently Ryan can be found sharing his music with audiences all over the Southwest. Ryan’s music echoes the expansive soul of the area. The sound is equal parts rural americana, spectacled college town hipster, mountain bluegrass, and new age funk beatbox drum circle. It feels like your favorite pair of jeans; utterly unique, yet enjoyably familiar. Armed with expertly crafted songs, percussive guitar playing, and an affinity for beatboxing and loop pedals, Biter delivers a concert that is commanding yet intimate. Biter has a unique way of making a coffee shop feel like a concert hall and a club feel like an intimate house show.

Ryan’s influences include musicians like Paul Simon, Martin Sexton, Chet Atkins, Michael Hedges, and James Taylor, and Ed Sheeran. His mix of fingerpicking and flatpicking on guitar is both lyrical and percussive, adding elegant texture to his music. Ryan is one of those artists that possess seemingly effortless versatility. He moves seamlessly between genres, often blurring the lines of folk, country, blues, soul, funk, and pop, while still maintaining his own distinct style.

“I picked up the guitar in high school, and quickly was writing and performing my own songs,” Ryan said. “Songwriting is a labor of love for me, and in the past few years I’ve learned to communicate more with less, and have much more of an impact.”

When asked how he developed such an eclectic style at such a young age, he confessed, “I’m very much a product of the YouTube generation. Having such a limitless collection of music genres to study, I learned from the best. I studied what was unique and what was catchy, and I’m continuously developing my bag of tricks for new audiences.”

Ryan has a broad appeal that is a rich blend of the old and the new, and his audiences reflect that. He can easily get a young audience’s juices flowing, while at the same time enchanting a ‘60s crowd with his throwback attitude.

Ryan’s new self-titled CD, “Ryan Biter” is available at the show and for free with an online ticket purchase at www.showtix4u.com.