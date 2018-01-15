The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 P.M., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with $5.00 Burger & Beer joined with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea. Busbea offers up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Not to be limited, however. Rick fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music.

Friday, January 19th, it’s PK Gregory. Around the turn of the past century, roving minstrels were common. Among them were walking one-man orchestras with contraptions of horns, cowbells, bass drums, tom toms, and everything from the kitchen tied and wired to all extremities. Just off a 6-month roadshow tour, PK brings his 21st century version of the one-man band to the lounge. With no connecting wires to arms and legs and no electronic accompanists, PK rolls out an amazingly rich performance featuring clean country-blues fingerstyle guitar, soulful harmonica, excellent vocals, and tasty live acoustic percussion backing on the Farmer Foot Drums. Notable is you will hear no cover tunes. All his material is original. The result is one of the most entertaining performances to be seen and heard anywhere in the Verde Valley or elsewhere.

Saturday, January 20th, Thunder & Lightnin’ returns to their monthly slot at The Grasshopper Grill. This trio built its popularity on weekly shows here. They have since expanded their reach throughout northern Arizona as evidenced in last year’s 77 performances. The grassy Roots Americana combo is coming hot off last month’s standing room only CD release party, and is poised to take things to yet another level by reaching even deeper into less traditional genres for these instruments. The traditional influences of mountain and bluegrass do remain, as do their popular originals from the CD, “Thunder & Lightnin’ – a noise from up the holler”. Featuring Rob Gibb’s banjo-guitar and harmonica work, Belita Mullinax’s up-the-holler fiddle authenticity and Steve Estes’ alternately orchestral and percussive work on 12-string guitar, expect a tight precise musical presentation, clean harmonies, and a lot of fun chatter between players and audience. Seats for Thunder & Lightnin’ often fill up quick, so reservations for parties of 3 or more are advised.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville. (928) 649-9211.