Camp Verde Town Manager anticipates new contract ‘probably in March’

CAMP VERDE – Though Camp Verde Town Council will continue contract negotiations with Town Manager Russ Martin, Wednesday’s special session is not expected to yield an official contract offer, the Town Manager said.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, council is expected to take the meeting into executive session not only for contract discussions but also for Martin’s annual performance review.

Martin said that he has seen “the collective nature of the review.”

“We’ll probably talk about what I’ve put in front of them,” Martin said. “Later, perhaps Jan. 31, they’ll sit down with me and go through it with me.”

Following the executive session portion of the meeting, council then would reconvene into the special session for additional discussions and any possible action for the agenda item.

Martin also said “sometime in February, hopefully,” that he and council would have agreed to a contract.

“The start date is relative,” Martin said. “I’m already here … probably [start the contract] in March.”

WIFA and CDGB

Rarely are consent agenda items of big concern, but council is expected to approve an notice of intent to increase wastewater fees, and to set a public hearing date for March 21.

According to the Jan. 17 agenda packet, the rate increase “may be necessary to afford the current loan application with Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Finance Authority,” known more commonly as WIFA.

“Per state law, the first step after the study is completed the Town Council must approve a notice of intent to raise fees and do so at least 60 days prior to a public hearing,” according to the agenda item.

The agenda item continues to say that the study will be posted and noticed shortly, that this “is simply a required procedure per state statue and does not mean Town Council will or will not approve any rate increases or changes.”

“The Town Council’s affirmative vote only serves to provide proper notice of the possibility and no commitment is or should be inferred with the vote here,” the agenda item continues. “Thus staff has placed it in the consent agenda as this only serves to move the process for ultimate consideration forward so that it can be discussed/considered.”

Also Wednesday, council will hold a second public hearing to discuss Community Development Block Grant Funding – also known as CDGB Funding – regarding the use of the funds.

Said Martin, council will vote to prioritize projects based on $300,000 of funding, “provided the federal government passes the budget.”

No news is … no news on Marshal Gardner

Going on three months, Town Manager Russ Martin admits he had expected a resolve to the situation that led to placing Marshal Nancy Gardner on administrative leave in October.

As human resource matters are closed-door, so to speak, Martin said Friday that he has had “a half-dozen conversations with Arizona Department of Public Safety,” the agency that has conducted the investigation on behalf of the Town of Camp Verde.

Marshal Gardner’s situation is not agendized for Wednesday’s meetings.

Council meets

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet for its special/executive session. At 6:30 p.m., council will then start its regular session.

Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the Jan. 17 agendas can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council/.