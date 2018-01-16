Obituary: William E. Gundelfinger, Jr.

William E. Gundelfinger, Jr., 85, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on January 13, 2018. Bill was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late William E. Gundelfinger and Evelyn M. Gundelfinger. He is survived by his children Anne B. Gundelfinger and William E. Gundelfinger III, and by his sister Ellyn Roemelt.

Bill was a flyer and a teacher. He started his flying career crop dusting in Texas, and then served his country as an Army transport pilot in the 1950s. He qualified as a Flight Instructor in the early 1950s and as an Air Transport Pilot in the mid 1960s. Over a long flying career Bill taught hundreds of others to fly, his legacy to following generations. He was a member of the Quiet Birdmen and the Verde Valley Flyers.

A memorial service will be held at Cottonwood Airport Saturday January 20, 2018 at 9:00am. In Memoriam donations may be made to the Verde Valley Flyers. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.