VERDE HERITAGE 1969: NEW COUNTY BUILDING DEDICATION

"The new Yavapai County Building in the Cottonwood Civic Center, will be dedicated Friday, [January 10,] with an open house between 2 and 5 p.m., according to Bert Owens, supervisor from District 3."

"The new building is located on 10 acres of land at South Sixth Street and Mingus Avenue. Construction cost of the building, when the announcement was made that it was to be built, was set at between $50,000 and $60,000.

"The Cottonwood Town Council is studying the possibility of locating a new town hall, library, swimming pool, fire station, and Little League baseball park on the site in the future."

"The new county building will provide offices and a jail for the Yavapai County Sheriff's Department, and a court room and office for the Upper Verde Justice of the Peace."

"The two floor structure will also include space for civil defense emergency equipment and will have its own electric generator for emergencies."

"The deputy county assessor will have an office in the building, as will the county attorney."

"Land for the civic center was deeded to the Town of Cottonwood by Ersel Garrison. The proposed civic center was designed by Guy S. Greene, planning consultant for the Town of Cottonwood."

"Town Councilman Don McDonald, chairman of the public works committee, said buildings in the center will be constructed as funds become available. It is likely, he said, that the library will be the first building."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, January 9, 1969; page 1.)