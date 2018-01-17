Western Light: Sunrises and Sunsets

We are lucky here in Arizona to have such fabulous sunrises and sunsets. I've always heard it has to do with the copper dust in the air, but somehow I doubt that. I do know that the light here in AZ is different than the light in California or Oregon or Washington. I don't know why, just that it is. At any given time, we may see every color in an artist's palette in our skies overhead. Our sunrises rival any man-made displays of light, even Christmas lights. Had bad can a day be that begins like this?
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
