Camp Verde girls basketball records two more routs after rare loss

Camp Verde High girls basketball rebounded from their loss at Sedona Red Rock to post two more blow out wins.

On Tuesday at home, the No. 6 Cowboys (17-5, 4-1 Central) beat No. 37 Northland Prep 55-20.

The victory was fourth in their last five games.

“We had two focuses, one was do a better job on our man defense and the kids really did a nice job with help side defense, which was real important for us moving forward,” said CV head coach Mark Showers. “The other one we needed to push the ball up the floor and Jacy (Finley) only played in the third quarter but once she got the ball and started kicking it out, we got a lot of easy looks and we kinda lost that through out Christmas, pushing the ball up the floor and getting some easy fast break baskets, and we’re starting to pick that back up again I think that’s going to be important down the stretch.”

Last week the Cowboys beat No. 16 Paradise Honors 48-28 on the road in their first action since they lost at Sedona Red Rock.

“It went real well, the kids played solid,” Showers said. “We were up like 13 at half time or something. The Paradise Honors kids weren’t really strong offensively but they were physical and they had a couple of big kids, so they really challenged us inside. We were able to hit some easy 3s and get some easy lay ups out of the fast break and kinda opened things up for us.”

The Cowboys sit in second place in the region, behind only No. 3 Sedona Red Rock, who is undefeated in power point games. The Cowboys are 11-2 in power point games and 8-1 against 2A teams in the regular season.

The top eight teams are placed directly into the state tournament while those ranked ninth through 24 start in the play in game.

They return to action on Friday when they host No. 47 Mingus Mountain at 5:30 p.m. In their first game in Dewey, the Cowboys won 45-6.

Showers said the last couple of games sophomore Amanda Lozanilla has shined. Junior guard Hope Ontiveros has been out but is expected to be back soon.

“I think Amanda Lozanilla’s been our high scorer the last two games,” Showers said. “Offensively we need her, we need Hope Ontiveros. Hope hasn’t played in three game, she’ll be back this next one against Chino, but those two and Jacy are our big scorers right now and so we need all three of them to be clicking and then if we get eight to 12 points from Tanna Decker, maybe six or right from Maya Hedges or Destiny Dowdle then offensively we’ll be in pretty good shape.”