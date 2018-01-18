The Sensational 16: Verde Valley Wine Festival selects winemakers for May 12 event

Four Eight Wineworks and The Clarkdale Foundation have just released the names of the "Sensational Sixteen" -- the wineries who will be pouring at this year's Verde Valley Wine Festival, Saturday, May 12 in downtown Clarkdale.
All of these winemakers source 100 percent of their grapes from Arizona. This is a chance to sample some of the best wines in the Grand Canyon State.
The application process for local food vendors, breweries and distillers is now open.
The Festival is also issuing a call for volunteers in the community to help run the event, as well as business and media sponsors.
Find out more at verdevalleywinefestival.com.
This year's wineries are:
Passion Cellars
Four Eight Wineworks
Caduceus Cellars
Saeculum Cellars
Bodega Pierce
The Oddity Wine Collective
Dos Cabezas Wineworks
Garage East
Arizona Stronghold
Sand Reckoner Vineyards
Callaghan Vineyards
Burning Tree Cellars
Rune Wines
SouthWest Wine Center
Merkin Vineyards
Chateau Tumbleweed
