The Sensational 16: Verde Valley Wine Festival selects winemakers for May 12 event

Four Eight Wineworks and The Clarkdale Foundation have just released the names of the "Sensational Sixteen" -- the wineries who will be pouring at this year's Verde Valley Wine Festival, Saturday, May 12 in downtown Clarkdale.

All of these winemakers source 100 percent of their grapes from Arizona. This is a chance to sample some of the best wines in the Grand Canyon State.

The application process for local food vendors, breweries and distillers is now open.

The Festival is also issuing a call for volunteers in the community to help run the event, as well as business and media sponsors.

Find out more at verdevalleywinefestival.com.

This year's wineries are:

Passion Cellars

Four Eight Wineworks

Caduceus Cellars

Saeculum Cellars

Bodega Pierce

The Oddity Wine Collective

Dos Cabezas Wineworks

Garage East

Arizona Stronghold

Sand Reckoner Vineyards

Callaghan Vineyards

Burning Tree Cellars

Rune Wines

SouthWest Wine Center

Merkin Vineyards

Chateau Tumbleweed