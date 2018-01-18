Verde Valley Fire District promotes 12 employees

COTTONWOOD – The Verde Valley Fire District promoted a total of 12 employees to Battalion Chiefs, Captains, Engineers, and new hires.

“Congratulations to all of them as they deserve the recognition,” said Fire Chief Nazih Hazime in a news release.

• Dean Koropatnicki was promoted from Captain to Battalion Chief

• Shaun McCallum was promoted from Captain to Battalion Chief

• Rick Wintermute was promoted from Engineer to Captain

• Cody Harkey was promoted from Engineer to Captain

• Ian James was promoted from Engineer to Captain

• Louis Newell was promoted from Engineer to Captain

• Jacob Pfeifer was promoted from Firefighter to Engineer

• Paul Morales was promoted from Firefighter to Engineer

• Phil Graham was promoted from Firefighter to Engineer

• Jonathan Pizzi was promoted from Reserve Firefighter to Firefighter

• Steven Stack was promoted from Reserve Firefighter to Firefighter

• Dillon Sherman was promoted from Reserve Firefighter to Firefighter

“The District is proud of them all and we are sure their families and friends are as well. Their promotions and full-time positions take them to the next level in their careers. With these promotions comes a level of responsibilities. They have the ability to make a difference and together we can take this District to higher levels. Their proven talents can be used to develop others in our organization and bring forth outward innovative ideas. The District assures them we will embrace those ideas and give them the tools to help others. We wish them all a healthy and safe career.”