Are 2 principals better than 1?

COTTONWOOD – For the past few months, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Superintendent Steve King has researched, discussed and considered the ramifications of merging three of the district’s schools, Dr. Daniel Bright (K-2), Cottonwood Elementary (grades 3-6) and Cottonwood Middle (grades 6-8), into two K-8 schools.

In Dr. Daniel Bright’s Nancy Erickson, Cottonwood Elementary’s Jessica Vocca and Cottonwood Middle’s Matt Schumacher, each of those schools has a principal with “long-term and exceptional service” to the district, King says.

Come February, King says he looks forward to presenting a plan to the Cottonwood-Oak Creek school board. Though much is still being debated within the district’s administrative team, the superintendent says that one thing is certain.

None of the three principals affected would lose their jobs – and none of them would be demoted.

But two of them, Erickson and Vocca, would share the principalship at one of the two new schools.

“Both have their own unique, strong talents they bring to the table,” King says. “With those two working in concert, we are confident we can make that model work id we move forward.”

Looking forward, both principals say they support King’s decision.

Still, are two principals better than one?

Not common

Though Cottonwood-Oak Creek would not be the first school district to employ a co-principalship at one of its schools, the model is far from common.

Until 2012, Mansfield Public Schools in Massachusetts employed co-principals for the better part of the 21st century. Says District Superintendent Teresa Murphy, the model had “some successes, [and] a lot of challenges.”

Before she became the district’s superintendent in 2017, Murphy worked within the co-principal model for one year as an administrative intern, for three years as an assistant principal, and for six years as co-principal.

Though she was not superintendent when the district moved away from the co-principalship model, Murphy says the decision to move back to a more traditional school leadership model was “in part” hers.

“Not a lot has been written about it,” Murphy says. “I found my first years that it worked very well for a new principal. It’s very nice to have someone to run ideas by. But it can be restrictive.”

The restriction that Murphy most strongly pointed to was that for some teachers or administrators, “if they didn’t get an answer they like, they could go to someone else.”

Though Murphy says she hasn’t second-guessed her district’s move back to a more traditional leadership model, a co-principalship can work.

“It’s all about match-making. When it’s a good match, it can be a solid model,” Murphy says. “Very often, you have to put egos aside. Communication is key. You have to have a united front. You can disagree behind closed doors.”

United

“Regardless of our titles or duties, I am extremely excited to be paired with Jessica Vocca as an administration team,” says Erickson, who has served as principal at Dr. Daniel Bright since 2011. “I feel as though we have similar visions of where we would like to take our new school.”

With neither principal – nor the district for that matter – having been part of a co-principalship, Vocca admits that King’s plan is a “very unique opportunity for Nancy and I, as well as our district.”

“It is all in the details and planning,” says Vocca, currently in her second year as principal at Cottonwood Elementary. “It is going to take a lot of time and work to build a school essentially from the ground up. The confusion will lie in the clarity we provide. I assume this will be an interesting task, but we are up for it.”

What’s in a title?

Though co-principal is the term that will be used, Vocca says that there “hasn’t been much discussion” about this topic.

To Vocca, the title of co-principal “reflects our ability to work together as a team for the greater purpose of our school.”

“This is more about strengthening supports to our school and community,” Vocca says. “We need to be less concerned with our titles than with the work we need to accomplish together.”

A member of the district’s Parent Advisory Committee, Jak Teel says he has been “very fortunate to have had my child come up through this school district where he has been under the directional leadership and supervision of both Ms. Erickson and Mrs. Vocca.”

“In all of my dealings with these two, I have never seen anything that would suggest they couldn’t make this model work,” Teel says. “It’s certainly a unique model that has its challenges. At the end of the day though, if we can put each person in a position to be successful, I am all for it.”

Though it’s not yet agendized, King says that his “tentative plan” is to bring a recommendation to the Cottonwood-Oak Creek school board on Feb. 6 regarding the possible merger of the three schools into two K-8 schools.

“It’s about creating family-friendly schools,” King says. “Transitions can be tough. We want to limit the transitions; we want to give children a chance to be at the same place for as many as nine years.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42