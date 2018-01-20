Obituary: KaCee Love Vassallo 1988-2018

KaCee Love Vassallo, 29, of Kappa, passed away at 11:15a.m. on Monday, January 15, 2018 at the Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was born on August 25, 1988 in Glendale, AZ the only daughter of David D. and Kelly Cavanagh Vassallo.

Survivors include her mother, Kelly Cavanagh of Eureka; father, David(Denise) Vassallo of Secor; daughter, Tiana Nevaeh Adams of Kappa; maternal grandmother, Ann Cavanagh-Porter of El Paso; her brothers, Justice David Vassallo of Eureka; Jose Sandoval; Josh Sandoval both of Bloomington; William Vassallo of New York; two sisters, Jasmin Sandoval of Normal; Jessica Sandoval of Bloomington; her great aunt, Robin Page(nee Cavanagh) and uncle Jim Page; her Page cousins, Longfellows, Montgomerys; brothers/sisters by choice, Maria Harsh, Spencer Andrews, Jodie Duffy, Meaghanne Mellon and Andrea Jording; Godmother Juli Stanley(nee Cox); and second mother, Bernadette Andrews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph Angelo Vassallo and Martha Lee Bishop; great-grandmother Mary Ann Cavanagh, great great Aunt Eloise Murphy.

She worked at AFNI in Bloomington, loved to play softball, watch football with her dad and spend time with her daughter and friends doing fun things.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018 from 5-8p.m. at the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Her father and mother will be taking her on the vacation she always wanted, to the state of her birth, Arizona, to join her late Great Gram and the Grand Canyon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mid-Illini Credit Union for the education fund for her daughter Tiana Nevaeh Adams. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.