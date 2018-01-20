Obituary: Sandra “Jeannie” Wells 1947-2018

Sandra “Jeannie” Wells, 70 of Camp Verde, passed away at home on January 15, 2018. She was born on January 24, 1947 in Lebanon, IN to Robert and Drucilla Mann.

Sandra attended Beauty School in Flagstaff and worked as a Beautician in Camp Verde.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Drucilla Mann. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Lee “Butch” Wells of Camp Verde; sons Wade Wells (Sarah) of Camp Verde and Donnie Wells (Melissa) of Carson City, NV; brother Larry Mann and 3 grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Middle Verde Cemetery in Camp Verde on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 10:00am.

