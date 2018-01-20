Road closure notification for 7th St., Mingus Ave. Jan. 22

Motorists traveling on 7th Street between Aspen Street and Mingus Avenue can expect a road closure of 7th Street at the intersection of Mingus Avenue.

Mingus Avenue will provide through traffic at this intersection; however, all turning movements to and from 7th Street will be prohibited.



This closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 with the roadway being opened back up by 5 p.m. that day.

For motorists traveling in the area a detour has been set up at 12th Street and Brian Mickelsen Parkway to get around this closure. All local businesses will remain open during construction.