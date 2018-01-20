What you need to know about Cottonwood’s election season

Positions up for election: Three council member seats will be up for election in 2018. The current terms that expire in 2018 are Vice Mayor Kyla Allen and Council Members Linda Norman and Karen Pfeifer. Norman and Pfeifer have stated that they will not be seeking reelection.

Election dates: The primary election is Aug. 28 and the general election is Nov. 6.

Ballot questions: None.

Candidate packets: Candidate packets became available Jan. 19. Candidate nomination forms may be filed no earlier than April 30 with the City Clerk at 824 North Main St. in Cottonwood. The deadline for filing is May 30 by 5 p.m.

About the candidate packets: Candidate packets containing the forms and petitions that are required to run for office in the City of Cottonwood’s fall election are available from the Cottonwood City Clerk. Prospective candidates must have resided within the city limits for one year preceding the election, be 18 years of age or more on or before the election, be a qualified elector at the time of election, and restored his civil rights if having been convicted of a felony. Prospective candidates are encouraged to contact Marianne Jiménez, City Clerk, at 928-340-2725 to set an appointment to acquire a packet and review the election process.