What's Happening: Jan. 21, 2018

Friends of the Verde River celebrates 10th anniversary with open house Jan. 25

Friends of the Verde River (Friends) celebrates ten years as a leader in river conservation work in the Verde Valley with an open house on Thursday, Jan. 25 from noon to 7 p.m. The public is invited to visit the new office at 115 S. Main Street, #A, Cottonwood, AZ, 86326. The open house will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony provided by the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce at noon. Visitors can stop in throughout the day to meet the new staff and learn about volunteer opportunities and the Friends’ programs. An evening reception from 5:30 – 7 p.m. will cap off the event with presentations by board members and program managers.

Friends collaborates with partners to provide solutions to critical water issues in the Valley and throughout the state. Over the past year, Friends has merged with two other local conservation organizations, bringing multiple programs and projects under the leadership of Friends. Along with this growth, Friends has moved to a new office, hired new staff and developed a cohesive website presence that incorporates content from multiple partnerships, establishing Friends as the “go to” source for Verde River conservation efforts.

The key programs of the Friends are Sustaining Flow, Restoring Habitat, and Promoting Community Stewardship.

Friends of the Verde River, (Friends), formerly known as Friends of Verde River Greenway, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that envisions a healthy, free-flowing Verde River and tributaries that support our unique environment, a vibrant economy, and quality of life for future generations.

Nominations now accepted for the Yavapai Healthy School Award

Yavapai Healthy Schools (YHS) Coalition defines a healthy school as an environment where a school strives for best practices in school wellness policy, nutrition, worksite wellness, emotional, mental and physical health and caring for the whole student.

Do you know of a school who is going above-and-beyond to meet the health and wellness needs of their students? If so, nominations for the Yavapai Healthy School Award are now open. Simply visit www.YavapaiHealthySchools.com and share the school you believe is deserving of the Yavapai Healthy School Award and why.

The nominating period for submissions is now through the month of January 2018. Schools must be within Yavapai County to be eligible. The schools nominated by the public will receive notice in mid-February, and schools who receive the most nominations have the opportunity to apply for the award with the winners announced in mid-April 2018.

The Yavapai Healthy Schools Coalition’s goal is to empower teachers, staff and students in making healthy choices. YHS Coalition is a partnership of over twenty partners who work to promote healthy living in our county schools.

Library and Adult Learn Center computer classes

Camp Verde Community Library is partnering with the Camp Verde Adult Reading Program and Learn Center (CVARP) to offer two levels of free computer classes. Level 1, or the Basic Computer Class, is for anyone with little to no computer experience. Level 2 classes are designed for computer users who want to learn new techniques, explore new software or upgrade their work skills.



The Basic Computer Class, taught by Library Specialist, Gerry Laurito, starts Wednesday January 17 and runs for three weeks at 2:00p in the CVARP Learn Center. Gerry covers topics from how to use the mouse and what you see on the screen to how to navigate the World Wide Web and setup an email account. With a limited number of computers, classes will be small to allow for personalized attention. If this sounds like the class for you, please call Gerry to sign-up at 928-554-8380.

Level 2 computer classes could range from learning how to write a letter, make a flyer or create a résumé to how to setup a budget, use social media, or create a Power Point slideshow to name a few. These classes may be custom designed to meet the needs of people interested in learning new skills for fun or work. We plan to run Level 2 classes in series of three on Fridays beginning January 26 at 9:30a. The first class is scheduled for January 26, February 2 and February 9. The topic of the first class will depend on the responses we get from those interested in learning new computer skills.



There are two ways that you can help us offer the Level 2 computer classes that you want. Go to the website, www.cvlibrary.org, click on the Computer Classes – Short Survey and answer ten general questions about the types of computer skills you would like to learn. Or, for a more detailed and specific options, stop by the library. Visit the PC Help Desk, fill out the paper survey and drop it in the survey collection box. Your response will make a difference as we decide where to focus our resources.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about computer classes coming to the CVARP Learn Center at the Library, stop by the PC Help Desk or call 928-554-8380.

Spirit of Joy presents Rainbow Acres Choir Jan. 21

Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive, Clarkdale, presents the Rainbow Acres Choir Sunday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m. Free admission. A freewill offering will benefit Rainbow Acres and those attending are invited to meet with the staff from Rainbow Acres after the show.

Griefshare Support Group runs through Jan. 25

Struggling with grief? GriefShare support groups are led by caring people who have experienced grief and successfully rebuilt their lives.

GriefShare seminars feature nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics, such as “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?”, “Guilt” and Anger.”

These session are open to both those who have had a recent loss of a loved one or an earlier loss.

We will also have a special “Surviving The Holidays” Session on Tuesday, Nov. 14. This GriefShare support group will meet at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde, Tuesdays through Jan. 25, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Calvary Chapel Camp Verde is located at 514 S. Main St.

For more information contact Julie Scott at 928-963-1085.

Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society meets Jan. 25

The next monthly meeting of the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25, in the Community Room at the Sedona public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, at 7 p.m.

We are extremely fortunate to have William Reitze, Archaeologist for the Petrified National Forest who will explain about the archaeological research done in that area, especially the pueblos and ruins that have been recently discovered.

A fuller picture of Arizona’s past is starting to emerge from the desert north of Petrified Forest National Park, a year after officials revealed that the park’s newly expanded boundaries contained many unexplored and unexcavated ruins dating back to the days of Chaco Canyon and beyond. An act of Congress added about 125,000 acres to Petrified Forest in 2004, more than doubling the park’s size, but the complicated land swap isn’t complete yet, and researchers have only begun to get a glimpse at what the vast tracts hold in store. Although archaeologists have so far explored only 40 percent of the new land, this summer alone they’ve identified more than 70 structures and other features of ancient habitation, some of them salted with artifacts like turquoise pendants, seashell beads, rock art displays, and a surprising variety of ceramics.

For over 40 years, since 1973, The Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society (VVCAAS) has been actively involved in the archaeology of the Verde Valley and the greater Southwest.

We are a volunteer organization with a long history of supporting professional archaeology. We work hand-in-hand with the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Museum of Northern Arizona Research Center, and Northern Arizona University. Whether you are a novice or professional, the Verde Valley Chapter welcomes everyone with an interest in archaeology and anthropology. Please join us this month for this fascinating program. Admission is free. For additional information or questions, contact: Tom Cloonan @ 206-849-8476.

MATFORCE Lunch ‘n Learn Jan. 25 – Stress, Depression, Anxiety: Why Youth are Using Drugs

MATFORCE is sponsoring a “Lunch ‘n Learn” that will explore the reasons why youth report that they use drugs and alcohol. According to the 2016 Arizona Youth Survey, 44 percent of youth in Yavapai County who report using drugs and alcohol say the reason they use is to deal with stress. This lunch and learn will explore the causes of youth depression, anxiety and stress and how to teach children effective coping skills. .

This presentation will be a panel discussion of five professionals: Lisa Blythe, Regional Director, First Things First; Courtney Osterfelt, Executive Director, The Teen Launch Pad; Obsidian DeLau, Family and Child Counselor West Yavapai Guidance Clinic; and Stephanie Hillig, Principal, Prescott High School. The discussion will be facilitated by John Schuderer, Chair of the Suicide Prevention Coalition. Participants will be given the opportunity to ask questions to the panel members.

The presentation will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 11:30 a.m. in the Verde Room, 2nd Floor Yavapai County Building, 10 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood and the Board of Supervisor Building, 1015 Fair Street in Prescott

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Riverfront Water Reclamation Facility Grand Opening Jan. 25

The City of Cottonwood is inviting the public to the grand opening of the City’s new Riverfront Water Reclamation Facility, located 1083 Riverfront Rd. in Cottonwood. This will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 24 beginning at 2 p.m. City of Cottonwood Utility Department Staff will be on hand to conduct public tours and answer questions regarding the facility, procedures and the City’s future plans for water reuse. Please come by for a public open house and tour.

Pastaghetti Dinner Sponsored by Friends of Camp Verde Library Jan. 25

Friends of Camp Verde Library is hosting a Pastaghetti dinner Thursday, Jan. 25 from 4– 7 p.m. to raise funds that will help support 2018 Summer Reading programs. Pastaghetti is spaghetti sauce served over shorter noodles like penne or rigatoni. The dinner includes salad, optional meatballs and/or cheese, garlic bread and a bottle of water and will be served in the Terracotta Room at the library. Tickets purchased before Jan. 25 at the front desk at Camp Verde Community Library are discounted, adults $7 and children 11 and under $5.

The purpose of the Friends of Camp Verde Library, Inc. is, through collaboration with staff, to support library programs, resources and services. All funds raised by the Friends through special fundraisers, membership, donations, the Book Nook, the vending machine, etc. go directly to support the library. Over the past year, funds have been used to purchase a 3D printer kit for the Teen Library, a playhouse for the Children’s patio, materials for the summer reading and other youth programs, author names for the outdoor panels and more.



Tickets may be purchased at the door for the increased amount of $10 for adults and $8 for children 11 and under. Camp Verde Community Library is located 130 Black Bridge Rd. in Camp Verde AZ.

For more information about this or any other program at the Library, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

2018 Cottonwood Chamber annual dinner Jan. 26

The 2018 Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Board of Directors Installation Banquet/Dance will take place Jan. 26, 5-9 p.m., at the Verde Valley Moose Lodge #1449, 1051 S. Broadway, Clarkdale.

The evening begins with a 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. live auction and 8 p.m. dance.

Admission is $35 per person.

For additional information, contact Kristine or Karen, 928-634-7593.

Join Camp Verde Parks and Recreation for trips to Phoenix area

Join Camp Verde Parks and Recreation for fun-filled trips on a 14 passenger shuttle bus. Trips leave from the Community Center Gym at 9 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. unless otherwise specified. Participants must be at least 16 years old or have an accompanying adult. Explore the secrets of Arizona and relax with plenty of opportunity for you to spend the day the way you want. Must pre-register for all trips

Friday, Jan. 26: AZ Museum of Natural History & Mesa

Come tour the premier natural history museum in Arizona and learn about the natural and cultural history of the Southwest. Be amazed by Dinosaur Hall, explore ancient Seas, learn about Paleo-Indians and later Hohokam Native Americans. Explore the history of the Spanish Southwest and Territorial Arizona. Enjoy lunch at your choice of local restaurants, visit the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum and local shops. Adult $22, Senior (65 +) $20, Student (13+) $18, Child (0-12) $15.

Friday, Feb. 9 Butterfly Wonderland & OdySea Aquarium (Mix & Match) in Scottsdale.

Trip leaves early at 8 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. Your choice of one or both attractions. At Butterfly Wonderland, walk through America’s largest butterfly atrium surrounded by thousands of beautifully colored butterflies! Learn about the fascinating life of butterflies in the 3D movie “Flight of the Butterflies.” At OdySea Aquarium, see the Rivers of the World, Otter Banks, Penguin Point and walk through the Great Barrier Reef tunnel under the water! Check out two stories of restaurants and shops around the huge circular plaza.

Cost for Butterfly Wonderland: Adult $42, Senior $40, Student $40, Children 3-12: $33.

Cost for OdySea Aquarium: Adult $55, Senior $53, Student: $49, Children 3-12: $44

Cost for both attractions: Adult: $75, Seniors: $69, Student: $66, Children 3-12: $55.

Friday, Feb. 23 Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

Watch your choice of several horse competitions at this premier event. This is the 63rd annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, with over 2,400 horses, top owners, trainers, and breeders from around the world competing to be the best. Explore the vendor hall with 200 plus exhibitors and lots of food options. Adult $19, Senior (55 +) $16, Child (0-12) $15

Friday, March 9 Phoenix Art Museum

Enjoy the largest art museum in the southwest with art from around the world. Enjoy the permanent collections as well as temporary exhibits such as the current “Selections from the Schorr Collection” of Old World & 19th century masters. Bring a lunch or enjoy creations from Palette restaurant at the museum. Adult $28, Senior $25, Student $23, Child (6 – 17) $19.

Friday, March 23 Wrigley Mansion Lunch & Tour in Phoenix

Join us for this unusual opportunity. Enjoy a wonderful lunch with your choice of menu options and a great view. Then take a guided tour through the Wrigley Mansion. Built by the Wrigley gum magnate William Wrigley between 1929 and 1931. It has 24 rooms and 12 bathrooms, spanning 16,000 square feet. This tour includes your lunch. All ages - $45

Register at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 395 S. Main St. Or call (928)554-0829 for more information.

Explore the teachings of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i Faith Jan. 27

The Cottonwood Bahá'í community will host a film at the Cottonwood Public Library to celebrate the Bicentenary of the Birth of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i Faith.

If you are wondering about the path our world is taking, the causes of political strife and economic instability, the teachings of Baha’u’llah may be for you.

The film, “A Light to the World,” will be shown on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Cottonwood Public Library from noon-1:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

The Baha’i Faith teaches “the well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” --Baha’u’llah

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá'í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call 928-649-5845 or 928-274-6289.

Clarkdale’s 2018 Concerts in the Park call for performers, lineup announced Jan. 29

The Town of Clarkdale is currently seeking professional musical acts to entertain diverse crowds for the 2018 Concerts in the Park season. Concerts are free to the public and are offered June through September Saturday evenings from 7-9 p.m. in the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo.



The requirements to be considered in the selection process are available on the Town of Clarkdale’s website (www.clarkdale.az.gov) under the Concerts in the Park link. Interested bands/performers must submit all required materials and information no later than 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

The 2018 Concerts in the Park band lineup will be announced on or before Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Community Services Department at 928-639-2460 or by email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.

A Caring Place Adult Day Services Grand Opening Feb. 1

A Caring Place Adult Day Center is designed for older adults who need some assistance and supervision throughout the day or simply who are isolated and need social interaction. We enable seniors to socialize with others while still receiving needed care services and medical supervision. At the same time, we offer caregivers a break from caregiving duties while knowing that their loved one is in good hands.

The Grand Opening is Thursday, Feb. 1 from 2-5 p.m. at 203 South Candy Lane, Suite 12 A – B. The ribbon cutting is at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments and tours will be provide.

To RSVP or for more information, call 505-270-4803.

A Caring Place Adult Day Center has planned program of activities designed to promote well-being through social and health-related services. Our care team will develop an individualized care plan to ensure each participant maximizes their potential in our program.

Our Program

Social Interaction & Activities: Sensory and memory activities; Various fun activities such as bingo, Karaoke, card games, physical fitness programs, outdoor outings, music therapy, art therapy, crafting & gardening, and massage therapy.

Nutrition: Breakfast, Lunch & Snacks provided and for those who have a need, we will send home dinner. Additionally, arranging for a nutritionist to advise on healthy eating and cooking (customized diets).

Medical Services: Nurse on premises and oversight by a physician with weekly visits on site in our care center. Our nurse will perform wellness checks every day and will provide medication management.

Value Added Benefits: Assistance with Arizona AHCCCS/ALTCS and VA application process; coordination of benefits; referral services; medical appointments.

Eligibility: Private Pay, State funded through Arizona ALTCS & VA Benefits.

Taxes in retirement workshop Feb. 1

Retirement is rated one of life’s most stressful events. Do you have a retirement tax strategy?

Join us at the Cottonwood Public Library for an informational workshop covering Taxes In Retirement on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Dede Ewald Room.

Many aspects of your everyday life begin to change as you prepare for retirement. One of the biggest changes you are faced with involves your finances. The paycheck you have become accustomed to receiving is no longer coming in. Instead, it is now up to you to decide from which accounts you will take income.

Your paycheck may have stopped, but taxes continue. It is important to know and understand the potential tax implications of selecting which assets from which you draw your retirement income.

If you would like more information on how taxes can impact your retirement income sources, this seminar is for you. Topics to be covered include the changing rules for a retiring generation of baby boomers, common misconceptions about taxes in retirement, possible tools and strategies available to retirees to help develop a retirement tax strategy, strategies to help protect yourself against the taxation of your Social Security income and how rising taxes may affect your retirement cash flow.

Registration is required for this workshop as seating is limited, please call 928-634-7559 to sign up. The library is located at 100 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.

University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension offers Master Gardener Volunteer Training in Camp Verde starting Feb. 6

The Master Gardener Volunteer training course provides research-based horticulture information you will use as a Master Gardener volunteer educator for the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension.

Topics include basic botany, soils, fruit tree care, planting, staking, pruning, ornamental trees and shrubs, water/irrigation, wildlife in the garden, insects, integrated pest management, vegetables, weed management, natural resources, plant diseases and pesticide safety.

The 16-week course runs from Feb. 6, 2018 to May 22, 2018 and will be held on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library.

The application and additional information is available on our website https://extension.arizona.edu/yavapai-county-master-gardener-volunteer-training-application or call Lydia at 928-445-6590 ext. 221.

Applications are required and must be postmarked by Dec. 1, 2017.

Dementia Friends informative session Feb. 6

Dementia Friends is a global movement developed by the Alzheimer's Society in the United Kingdom and now underway in the United States. In this free informational session, you will learn: 1. Help everyone in a community understand five key messages about dementia. 2. How it affects people. 3. How we each can make a difference in the lives of people living with the disease.

Register for this informational session on Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Sedona Winds Assisted Living located 475 Jacks Canyon Rd. in Sedona. Registration can be completed by calling toll-free 1-877-521-3500.

U of A Cooperative Extension offers fruit tree pruning demonstrations Feb. 10

It’s fruit tree pruning season and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering two free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstrations conducted by Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau. Come and learn why, when, and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. Demonstrations will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

Two pruning demonstrations are scheduled. The first will be held on Saturday Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Rd, Camp Verde. The second will be held on Saturday Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the McLandress Orchard, 850 S. Maricopa St, Chino Valley. It is not necessary to register – just come and learn!

Maps and directions to these workshops are available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/. Signs will be posted prior to the workshops to help participants find the locations. Follow Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather.

Registration open for St. Patrick’s Day parade, 5K run

Now is the time to register to participate in Sedona’s 48th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, and to sign up for a new addition to the celebration: a 5K street fun run.

Both events will be held Saturday, March 17.

The fun run, suitable for all ages, begins at 8 a.m. at Posse Grounds Park, located 525 Posse Ground Rd.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. in Uptown Sedona at Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Rd., and will travel its traditional route, south on Jordan Road, ending at Mesquite Avenue. Welcome to join, as always, are musicians, civic organizations, decorative floats and vehicles, and community businesses.

“We hope public participation will be great again this year, says Rachel Murdoch, parks and recreation manager, “and think the addition of the run will help extend the fun for families especially.”

Fun run registration is $30 per person for all ages until Feb. 17, and $35 beginning Feb. 18.

The parade sponsorship deadline is Feb.15. The parade entry registration deadline is Feb. 26, and entry fees are $25 for individuals and nonprofits, and $100 for businesses. Entry spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For details, including spectator maps and parade entry, sponsorship and fun run registration forms, visit sedonaaz.gov/stpatrick.

For more information contact the Parks and Recreation office at 928-282-7098 or email rmurdoch@sedonaaz.gov.



Sign up for ‘Looking Good Cottonwood,’ begins Feb. 21

Sign up now for Looking Good Cottonwood 2018. LGC is your step-by-step lifestyle transformation journey. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Wednesday, May 16, 2018 we offer a 12-week body transformation program which includes extra group exercise classes, health seminars and weekly weigh-ins. Participants will receive an LGC t-shirt (upon completion), discounts on recreation center memberships (three months and longer) and 10 percent off the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Race in April. Come by the Cottonwood Recreation Center to sign up. Fees: $20 for CRC members, $40 for non-members.

For more information, contact Trevor Faust at tfaust@cottonwoodaz.gov or call 928-639-3200. Must be 18 years old to participate.

NACOG brings programs to raise dementia awareness Feb. 21-22

Area Agency on Aging NACOG is working to bring many programs to raise community awareness about dementia. If you would like to partner and provide an informational session, please call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255.

Area Agency on Aging NACOG is providing a free Mental Health First Aid for Older Adults and Those Dealing with Later-Life Issues training on Feb. 21-22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sedona Winds Assisted Living located 75 Jacks Canyon Rd. in Sedona.

This Mental Health First Aid training will feature many issues that older adults may encounter as they age. Mental Health First Aid is a free 8-hour course that teaches how to help someone that is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The training helps identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.

To register for this FREE training, call toll-free 1-877-521-3500.

23rd Annual Early Childhood Education Conference held Feb. 23

Spencer Gorin, RN presents “Navigating Relationships” (two hours of professional development credit.)

Personal success is dependent upon how deeply we can connect with ourselves, others, and our communities. Student behavioral challenges that are brought to our attention as counselors, teachers, parents and youth-serving professionals almost all have a common thread of the lack of empathy and an inability to negotiate simple and complex relationships.

Our students now live in a world that often annihilates critical thinking, empathy, and face-to-face dialogue. This, in turn, fosters isolation, extrinsic motivation, loss of joy and drive creating a pathway towards “sensation” but not “connection.”

However, the very good news is that when students feel deep genuine connections, with other students and the caring adults in their lives, they naturalistically gravitate towards wanting meaningful and healthy relationships.

All we need to do is gift them with simple foundational concepts on how to create healthy bonds and provide experiential opportunities for relevant and courageous conversations.

This is the key for personal happiness, optimizing life-long learning, empathy, and creating deep connections with others. More than ever learning how to navigate relationships with a strong foundation of empathy is how we best prepare our students, not only through K-12, but for college and post-secondary school life experiences.

Event Details

When: Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Location: Mingus Union High School Auditorium, 1801 East Fir Street, Cottonwood AZ, 86326

Pricing and Registration

Conference Attendee Price – Included in conference registration

Group Price– $10/person

Individual Price – $20 for online registration (below)

Event will include exhibitors to provide you with information about ways in which you can help strengthen education in your community.

Please contact us if you are interested in highlighting your organization as an exhibitor.

Questions?

Contact the Event Coordinator at 928-301-9105 or email: bailey.bvcs@gmail.com

Strengthening the Verde Event Feb. 23

The 2nd Annual Strengthening the Verde Event promotes a strong community by hosting a night to learn together, connect with resources, and share our vision of a Strong Community.

Experience a presentation by Spencer Gorin on "Navigating Relationships.” Spencer will provide you with: concepts on how to create healthy bonds and deep connections opportunities for relevant and courageous conversations tools to form meaningful and healthy relationships.

The event is at Mingus Union High School, located 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood on Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument through April

Continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ 86335.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at Cottonwood Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for upcoming tax season

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona.



We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community.



Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for more information.

Registration open for 2018 Sedona Mountain Bike Festival

The Sedona Mountain Bike Festival will be back March 2-4, 2018 and registration is now open. This year, organizers say they are ready “to put on another amazing event with the same recipe of three days of bike demos, music, breweries, food trucks and shuttles. We are excited to continue our partnerships with Vida women’s skills clinic, as we are their first stop of the season, and with Hermosa Tours shuttle company.”

The festival is put on by real riders. We know what makes an event fun and what doesn’t. “Sedona Mountain Bike Festival is right in the middle of Sedona making it easy to access hundreds of miles of single track,” said organizers.

There are group rides going out all day every day, some lead by famous athletes. Those who want to ride alone can take advantage of the many trails.



Now until Feb. 2, three-day passes are $80. For the first 1,000 people, this price includes a free event t-shirt by TASCO MTB as the official soft goods sponsor, and pint glass. Sign up at www.sedonamtbfestival.com.

Survivors of Suicide support group

For every person who completes a suicide there are friends and family members intimately affected by the death. There is utter bewilderment that the loved one made such a decision.

The survivors experience a sense of isolation, shock, anger, guilt, depression and often alienation due to the stigma attached to suicide.

Survivors of Suicide is a local support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. Meetings are typically the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Rd, Sedona (the corner of 179 & Chapel).

For additional information call Barbara Litrell at 928-649-0135 or email bprats@cableone.net.

Library hosts Artist’s Corner every third Tuesday

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group meets second Fridays

Friday, January 12th, 3-4:30 p.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center Conference Room B, Bryana Merrell and Bree Branch, speech-language pathologists (SLP) at EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine at VVMC in Cottonwood, will share their expertise with those attending the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group meeting.

Both Branch and Merrell possess Master of Science degrees and certificates of Clinical Competence from the American Speech Language and Hearing Association. Branch specializes in neurological disorders, dysphagia, and traumatic brain injury. Merrell specializes in adult stroke rehabilitation and treats adult swallowing and voice disorders.

With Parkinson disease, the voice may get softer, breathy, or hoarse, making it difficult for others to hear what is said. Speech may be slurred. Swallowing difficulties can occur at every stage of Parkinson disease and cause choking, aspiration of food and saliva into the lungs, and pneumonia. Special therapies can effectively address these symptoms and dramatic improvement in speech volume and clarity can be achieved.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends meets the second Friday of every month, 3:00-4:30 PM, at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at (928) 202-7952 or judy@pmdalliance.org.

American Legion invites Sedona high school students to compete in speech contest

High school students of Sedona are invited by Cornville American Legion Post No 135 to compete in the 2018 Annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. The invitation to enter the competition was extended today by Post Oratorical Chairman, Jim Strande.

The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States government. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length.

Contestants will compete locally with the top contestants moving forward to the area contest held sometime late in Feb. 2018. At that contest, speakers will earn $300, $200, $100 respectively, for placing 1st through 3rd place.

The department contest which traditionally consists of six speakers from across Arizona will be held on March 3rd at the Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64 in Phoenix, AZ. Top speakers will walk away with $1,500, $1,000, and $750 respectively for 1st through 3rd place, all other speakers will receive $400, each.



In addition to the awards by winners of the various elimination rounds of competition, college scholarships of $18,000, $16,000, and $14,000 will be awarded to the first through third places in the national finals. Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship. The top three youth orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April in Indianapolis.

The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners and chaperone at the national contest.

High school students in Sedona who are interested in entering the competition will find complete rules and contest information by contacting Chairman Strande at 928-301-7273. Previous national winner of the contest may be viewed at www.legion.org/oratorical.

Verde Valley Voices begin rehearsals for Spring concert in April

"This spring we're singing a Broadway review of shows from the 1900s." Joy Simons is the director of the choir. "It's full of songs from shows the whole world loves!"

A list of shows includes; Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma, Les Miserables, Rent, West Side Story and Showboat. More composers like Cole Porter, Rogers and Hammerstein, Sondheim and George Cohan are also on the bill.

"These are the greats who wrote the shows that are still being performed all over the world. I can't wait to get started!" says Joy.

The Voices is a non-audition choir open to anyone who loves to sing. Rehearsals are every Tuesday evening from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the balcony of Immaculate Conception Church on SR 89A. An elevator is available for members to use.

Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays until Jan. 15. Semester dues are $45. Music and folders are provided. A limited number of partial scholarships are available. Come take a journey with us through some of Broadway's most memorable shows.

Movie Monday at the Library

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to Movie Monday on the second Mondays of each month. This month’s movie is based on a book and is a wonderful story of unconditional love depicting the experiences of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family. For more information visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.