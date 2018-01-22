Johnny Lingo Trio performs at Main Stage

On Friday, Jan. 26, local favorite DJ Johnny K brings his monthly «4th Friday» dance party to Main Stage. For years running, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his dance-fueled performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres as well as some holiday favorites. The evening is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 has the debut of local favorites Johnny Lingo Trio. The Johnny Lingo Trio is comprised of Major Lingo vocalist/guitarist John Ziegler; Tina Reichow on percussion; and multi-instrumentalist Kirk Burnett on banjo, mandolin and fiddle. Whether it be an Irish reel or American bluegrass, a Mexican ballad or a German cabaret song, original compositions or reinventing a Beatles tune, The Johnny Lingo Trio creates a unique dialogue that is both melodic and rhythmic with an emphasis on what matters most; that it comes from the heart. The show is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7 p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.