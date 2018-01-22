NAWS Spring Show accepting watermedia entries

Attention all water media artists: The Bold & Beautiful Watermedia Exhibition, sponsored by NAWS (Northern Arizona Watercolor Society) is the 2018 Spring Exhibition and is fast approaching.

The show will be held March 15- 27 at the Special Exhibition Gallery at the Sedona Arts Center, located 15 Art Barn Rd. in Sedona. The deadline for receipt of entries is Saturday, Feb. 3.

​As watermedia artists all of us have run into stereotypes about what is expected in paintings. It’s time to show off the diversity of watermedia and subject matter in this show. Whether your joy of painting can be found in landscapes, portraits, florals, abstract expressionism, still life and more, you are welcome to enter. The prospectus has a wide range of watermedia, surfaces and framing choices.

Here are some highlights:

Special Challenge Category: The Color Red. Create a painting where the color red is essential to the success of this painting. Only one of your entries can be in this category. This challenge has a separate award.

Non-Juried Status Category: This category is for artists who have not yet achieved juried status in NAWS. We would like to encourage those of you who are relatively new to the show to be bold and colorful and submit your work.

Awards: Best of Show, Award of Excellence, Juror’s Award, NAWS Memorial Award, Award of Distinction, Merit Award, Special Challenge Award, Non-Juried Award, and Sponsor Awards.

Exhibition Calendar:

Feb. 3: Deadline for receipt of images and related material.

Feb. 19: Acceptance notices will be sent by email or regular mail for those without email.

March 15: Take-in of accepted work is 10 a.m. to noon at the Exhibition Gallery.

March 15: Show opens at 1 p.m.

March 22: Reception and Awards Presentation by Juror, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

March 27: Take down and pickup artwork 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Entry Fees:

One entry $20; two entries $30; three entries $35. Fees are non-refundable and due with the entry form and images.

The Spring Exhibition is open to NAWS members whose dues are current. Non-members may enter by paying membership dues of $35 (to join NAWS) plus entry fees. Entries must be original and entirely the work of the unsupervised entrant. Copies, prints and digitally produced material of any kind are not allowed. Entries must have been completed in the past two years. Artists who have work(s) in the show are required to work one shift per entry at the gallery.

All paintings must be executed in watermedia, defined as watercolor paints, gouache, water based inks, watercolor crayons, watercolor pencils, egg tempera, casein, or fluid acrylics. Water-soluble oils and heavy bodied acrylics are not acceptable. Materials and support may include watercolor paper and board; Yupo; clayboard; watercolor canvas; gessoed watercolor paper or oriental papers. Collage is acceptable using plain white papers painted with water-based media by the artist. Masonite, canvas, and wood are not acceptable.

Frames must be simple but sturdy enough to support the art’s weight and be appropriately wired (no saw-toothed hangers). The entry should be ready to display with a clean, professional appearance. Darks, neutrals or white and off-white mats may be used. Liners or filets, if used may be colored. Any scratched, damaged and or soiled framing will be refused. The artist will have until 4 p.m. at Take-In to fix the problem.

Paintings must be protected with Plexiglas, glass, or spray varnish. If glass is used, the finished frame size can be no larger than 616 square inches, due to weight. Paintings on watercolor canvas or clayboard do not need matting and glazing. Entries may be a minimum image size of 80 square inches with a maximum frame height and frame width of 44 inches.

Further detailed information for entries is available at http://www.naws-az.org/files/Exhibitions/SPRING/Spring2018/SpringProspectus2018.html.