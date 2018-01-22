White Boy Rick

Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Yann Demange

Writers: Logan Miller, Noah Miller



Producers: Julie Yorn, Darren Aronofsky, et. al.

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Matthew McConaughey, Bruce Dern, Bel Powley, et. al.

The story of teenager Richard Wershe Jr., who became an undercover informant for the FBI during the 1980s and was ultimately arrested for drug-trafficking and sentenced to life in prison.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

20th Century Fox

Director: Wes Ball

Writers: T.S. Nowlin, James Dashner

Producers: Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, et al.

Cast: Rosa Salazar, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, et. al.

In the epic finale to The Maze Runner Saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet, to find a cure for a deadly disease known as the “Flare.”