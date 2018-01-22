New music this week

Django Django – Marble Skies

Ribbon Music Records

Following the release of Django Django’s 2012 Mercury Prize-nominated debut and 2015’s Born Under Saturn, the process for Marble Skies began with a back-to-basics approach in line with the DIY ethos of the band’s early days.

In late 2016, Django Django (minus Maclean) assembled at Urchin Studios in Tottenham, London with Metronomy drummer Anna Prior to experiment with new material. After 10 days of recording, there was plenty of raw material to send to Maclean for him to edit, refine and evolve before the band rejoined for recording proper. Marble Skies was completed in mid-2017 in a small, equipment-crammed studio in north London – a similar environment to the first record, which was recorded in Maclean’s bedroom.

Tracks include: Marble Skies, Surface to Air, Champagne, Tic Tac Toe, Further, Sundials, Beam Me Up, In Your Beat, Real Gone.

Nils Frahm – All Melody

Erased Tapes Records

For the past two years, Nils Frahm has been building a brand new studio in Berlin to make his seventh studio album, All Melody, which will be released via Erased Tapes, before Nils embarks on his first world tour since 2015.

His previous albums have often been accompanied with a story, such as Felt (2011) where he placed felt upon the hammers of the piano out of courtesy to his neighbors when recording late at night in his old bedroom studio, and the following album Screws (2012) when injuring his thumb forced him to play with only nine fingers.

His new album is born out of the freedom that his new environment provided, allowing Nils to explore without any restrictions and to keep it All about the Melody.

Tracks include: The Whole Universe Wants to Be Touched, My Friend the Forest, Fundamental Values, Forever Changeless.

Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin

Drag City Record

Ty Segall goes all the way, flipping the Freedom coin to find passion, laughter and savagery on both sides. A head-spinning compendium of stompers, weepers, ballads, screamers, bangers and funker-uppers, all marking a different impasse, like a flag whirling into a knot, exploding and burning on contact, in the name of life and loathing and the pursuit of what you love.

Tracks include: Every 1’s a Winner, When Mommy Kills You, My Lady’s On Fire, You Say All the Nice Things, The Main Pretender.