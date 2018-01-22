Police search for two suspects in attempted armed robbery of Cottonwood Taco Bell (with video)

COTTONWOOD — Sunday, shortly after 11 p.m., a white man with a handgun entered Taco Bell in Cottonwood through the drive-thru window attempting to rob the restaurant. No money was taken, but an employee sustained serious injuries.

According to a news release from Sgt. Monica Kuhlt of the Cottonwood Police Department, while at the drive-thru window, the Taco Bell employee handed food to the suspects when the female driver sprayed pepper spray into his face. The man in the car then crawled across the driver and through the drive-thru window. He then hit the Taco Bell employee several times on their head with the butt of his gun.

He was unable to get any money and fled back out the same window before the female drove away, according to the news release.

While officers were en route to Taco Bell, they were provided with a description of the suspect vehicle – a White 1989 Chevrolet three-quarter ton pickup truck with Arizona registration of BMK0689. An officer located the truck in the area of State Route 89A & S. 12th Street. The truck fled from officers into the desert area between Cottonwood and Clarkdale into terrain the police car couldn’t travel.



The female was described as being a white female in her 40s wearing a black beanie cap, turquoise hoodie and black gloves. The male was described as a young male with blond hair, wearing what appeared to be gray eye makeup, a camouflage jacket, a red shirt and black gloves.



The Cottonwood Police Department is following up on leads, however, if anyone recognizes the suspects in the photos they are asked to contact Cottonwood Police at (928) 649-1397 or Silent Witness at (800) 932-3232.