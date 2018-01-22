Sedona Arts Festival expands Board of Directors

The Sedona Arts Festival, now in its 28th year, is looking to expand the breadth and expertise of its Board of Directors. The Festival is recruiting members of the community who are passionate about promoting the arts and in helping shape the direction of the next stage of growth of this Sedona Signature event. The board also wants to expand its overall expertise and scope by adding members with backgrounds in finance, marketing, and operations.

The Sedona Arts Festival is a 501C3 non-profit organization established to promote the arts and enhance arts education for young people in the community. The Festival receives generous support from the City of Sedona, the Sedona Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and the event has played an important role in helping enhance the reputation of Sedona as an “arts destination.” Since its inception in 1989, the Festival has raised over $300,000 to fund scholarships and grants for education groups and graduating high school seniors in the greater Sedona community pursuing a degree in the arts.