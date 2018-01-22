Copper Canyon Fire responds to trailer fire on I-17

At approximately 5:15 a.m. Jan. 21, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical was dispatched to I-17 mp 292.5 for report of a semi-truck on fire.

Upon arrival of fire crews, the trailer was fully involved with fire while the tractor portion had been detached.

The fire was extinguished and there were no medical needs for the driver.

The number 1 or high speed lane was shut down for a period of time while suppression efforts were on going and for any clean up by ADOT.

In all, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical, DPS and ADOT were on the scene.