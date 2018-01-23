Letter: Let’s hope message gets through to County Building Dept.

Editor:

I wrote the letter entitled: “County building permit delays excessive, undue burden on contractors”

I had to go to Albuquerque for a memorial service early on Friday morning and I returned late Sunday evening. When I checked my messages on my business phone I had received 10 messages, all thanking me for writing that letter to the editor.

They all said that it was past time for this to come out.

I want to thank all of you for your support. I can only hope that this has not fallen on deaf ears at the county and that things will soon get corrected at the County Building Dept.

I do want to say that my comments had nothing to do with the permit technicians at the County Building Dept. They are doing all they can do to help contractors expedite their permits. Unfortunately their hands are tied by the powers that be above them.

I didn’t receive a single negative comment.

Richard Mills

RSM Construction Co.