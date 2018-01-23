Obituary: Susan Edson 1938-2018

Susan Marie Edson (nee Allen), age 78, transitioned from our Earth to a better life on January 9th, 2018.

She was a Verde Valley resident for most of her life, born in Cottonwood. She is survived by her sister Joan (Colin) Connolly of Cottonwood, brother Bill (Peggy) Allen of Prescott, daughters Cindy Norman (John Warzeha) of Cottonwood, Shelly Henderson of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Kelly Liddell of Medford Oregon, two grandchildren she and her husband raised as their own, Jessica Aragon of Phoenix, and Jeremy (Wendy) Helms of Phoenix.

She also left a host of many more nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, friends and numerous relatives. She was also graced with a wonderful friend from childhood, Kay Kallsen, who was there for her always. She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Allen, father Ray Allen, son Kevin Henderson, and her beloved husband Glenn Edson.

She will be deeply missed. She was known for her love of animals in general, whether dogs, cats, horses and birds. She also was an avid crafter, creating beautiful pieces of artistry. She was also an avid sports fan, especially when it came to her Arizona teams, had a huge green thumb, and for most of her life had great gardens, fruits, vegetables and flowers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Country Care so much for their support and patience, and their due diligence to providing her the best care possible, as well as the other health givers drawn on to provide her daily care while in her own home. I would personally like to thank all of the family and friends that helped me in providing help and support during these last years of my Mom’s life – words cannot express my gratitude – you helped me immensely, and you all know who you are.

Per Susan’s request, a public memorial service will not be held. Instead, the family asks that in lieu of any other expressions of grief for her, donations be made to the Clemenceau Heritage Society, P.O. Box 511, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.

Rest in peace Mom.

Submitted by Cindy Norman