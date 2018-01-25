VVPOA membership OK’s bylaws amendments

At Jan. 16 General Meeting, members of the Verde Village Property Owners Association ratified the 2017 Bylaws Amendment, a project that has been months in the making.

The last full amendment of the bylaws was done in 2001, although there have been minor changes during the intervening years. Changes and updates included standardized usage of terms, reducing the number of standing committees from 13 to 7, reducing potential board members from 22 to between 8 and 16, making changes to the duties of officers and committee chairpersons and changing the General Meeting date to the 2nd Tuesday of the month.

One significant change is a stipulation that all unsecured common areas are open for public access between dawn and dusk. This new stipulation will open the door for Yavapai County to provide support, such as the community restitution workers, to help with maintenance for these public accessible areas.

Another major activity at the General Meeting was the creation of an ad hoc Nominating Committee, formed by members from six of the eight Units in Verde Village. Over the next month, this committee will meet to identify, interview and prepare a slate of candidates for the positions of President and Unit Directors for all eight Units that it will present at the Tuesday February 13th General Meeting. Elections will be held at the March Annual Meeting. Those individuals wishing to be considered for these offices should contact the VVPOA through the website, www.vvpoa.net, or email to vvpoayavcty@outlook.com.

The VVPOA will post the amended bylaws on their website once they have been recorded with Yavapai County, a step necessary to secure county support as noted above.

Also ahead for the VVPOA will be a meeting on February 8, 2018 at 6:00 PM to dispel rumors, and present the pros and cons, of annexation of Verde Village by the City of Cottonwood, and to answer any questions the audience may have. Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison will lead discussion, which is expected to include Verde Valley Fire District Chief Nazih Hazime, City of Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski and Cottonwood’s Deputy City Manager Rudy Rodriguez.