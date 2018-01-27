Editorial: Last thing voters want is to have those in power tell them how to vote

The biggest problem with elected officials is that they often forget who has the last word in the popularity contest otherwise known as an election.

A classic case in point is the legislative plan tossed out last week by Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, to have Arizona legislators decide the U.S. Senate candidates Arizonans would vote on in a general election.

In other words, he believes voters are not smart enough to make that decision through the regular primary process.

Further, Grantham’s plan would limit our U.S. Senate choices in the general election to only Republicans or Democrats. Libertarians, Independents, Green Party candidates … they don’t get to play.

If Grantham truly believes his plan has such merit, perhaps it should be extended to the very office voters elected him in both a primary and general election. Why not get rid of the state primary for legislative offices, and allow the county supervisors in the respective legislative districts to decide who they want to be on the general election ballot?

Sauce for the goose.

To some degree, we’re seeing the same mind-set from the Mingus Union School Board when it comes to school district consolidation. While Cottonwood-Oak Creek has opened the gate to allow local voters to weigh in on district consolidation, Mingus officials are stalling under the guise that the issue first must be vetted through a committee process. In other words, we need to wait on the education establishment to advise us on how we should vote on this issue.

The fact of the matter is, whether it’s an election for U.S. Senate or a local school district consolidation, voters are going to be about as informed on an issue as they want to be.

But they are typically universally in agreement that they do not need politicians telling them how they should vote or who they should vote for.

Further, what they firmly believe in is their right to vote. That this is their only chance to have the last word. That their vote counts for something.

The last thing they need or want is to have someone else – especially those in power – to tell them how or for whom they should vote.