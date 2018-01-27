Enjoy special events at 1st Friday in the Galleries

Sedona’s finest art galleries invite you to enjoy an evening of special guests, artist receptions and celebrations at their monthly 1st Friday in the Galleries Tour on Friday, Feb. 2, from 5–8 p.m.

Enjoy holiday festivities with poetry, artist talks, food, drink and more as you reconnect with old friends and make new ones. This month galleries feature a special array of gift possibilities from jewelry and paintings to sculpture and ceramics.

All guests are welcome to attend free of charge and enjoy a visual feast as they move from gallery to gallery. Ample parking is available at all locations.

ALT Gallery invites the public to browse the curated collection of 5000 art, metaphysical, Native American and other quality out of print books. Original paintings include Tony Abeyta, George Norman, Hessam Abrishami, Howard Hill, and Susanne Nyberg.

This February, Creative Gateways celebrates the power and importance of family in all its forms in their new exhibit Tribute to Tribe.

Goldenstein Gallery celebrates the magnificence of the human form between us with their Body Language. Both traditional and modern interpretations are included in the intriguing show.

Honshin Fine Arts Gallery of the Ascending Spirit presents Stone Soul Essence: Jewelry From Natures Heart To Yours. Join them for a celebration of the gallery jewelers and marvel at the natural beauty of stones. This is a rare opportunity to visit with gallery artists and ask questions about their process. Enjoy their acclaimed “Poetry on the Porch” series at 7:30 p.m.

Sedona’s newest arts publisher, Sedona ArtSource invites all working Sedona artists to stop by Greg Lawson Galleries’ West Sedona location from 5:30-7 p.m. for a special “Get Acquainted” event to learn how to take advantage of a promotional opportunity with benefits galore.

Lanning Gallery presents Bill Colligen: Zen Vessels to unveil the artist’s latest exquisite gourd vessels. With finishes that make his vessels appear to be heavily weighted iron relics, the artist meticulously carves, stains and embellishes – often with hundreds of tiny paint drops within areas of geometric pattern – all onto hard-shell gourds specifically grown to last generations. Bill Colligen gives an Artist Talk at 6 p.m.

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque in Sedona Contemporary figurative Western artist Terry Cooke Hall brings inspiration to Mountain Trails Gallery with new paintings from her ‘Timeless West’ collection.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery loves its clients. Anyone who has ever purchased a Ken Rowe sculpture or a piece of art from the gallery should stop by for a sweet treat during The XO Show on Feb. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

Sedona Arts Center continues to celebrate the New Year and their 60th Anniversary presenting oil paintings by four nationally known landscape artists in their current exhibition. For this unique installation, Curt Walters, Alan Wolton, Gregory Hull, and Gregory Stocks were invited to present a single major work to open the 2018 gallery season with ceramic artist and renowned poet Mary Heyborne exhibiting her elegant ceramic vessels.

Turquoise Tortoise Gallery celebrates Leo Feeney: Jewelry with Heart just in time for Valentine’s Day. This masterful jeweler has quite a following for his Southwest-style pieces that incorporate both opaque and faceted stones set in sterling silver. The artist’s original Leo Feeney designs include custom birthstone pieces as well, which are becoming all the rage again. His extra sparkling pieces include necklaces, earrings, cuffs, bracelets and rings. For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association please visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com where you can find a complete listing of galleries, events and a printable map to all locations.

