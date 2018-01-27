PK Gregory entertains at Main Stage

On Friday, Feb. 2, local favorite DJ ill.Ego will host his monthly First Fridays dance party at Main Stage. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona. Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 has the return of local favorite PK Gregory. Careening wildly around the alt-country and Americana genres like “Hank Williams on a hot-rodded Vespa,” PK Gregory’s music is rooted in tradition, but with a kind of laissez-faire eclecticism and idiosyncratic storytelling bent that is decidedly modern. Described as “Johnny Cash meets John Prine, with a smattering of Townes Van Zant,” fans of the great troubadour tradition will find much to like, but this is not an attempt at a purist revival by any stretch. With elements of folk, western swing, honky-tonk, and blues, and taking on a wide range of subjects from religion and sex to the zombie apocalypse, the songs are driven forward by PK’s swirling fingerpicked guitar, harmonica, home-made suitcase drum and foot percussion, and delivered in an immediately-compelling baritone reminiscent of Johnny Cash, with a Hank Williams edge. The concert is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7 p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.